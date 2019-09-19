Also available on the NBC app

Cardi B didn't take kindly to Forbes' newest list of highest-paid hip-hop stars. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper's $28 million in earnings scored her the No. 13 spot, but rival Nicki Minaj squeaked past her to snag No. 12 with just $1 million more. Cardi took issue with the mag's info in a not-so-subtle callout, seemingly proving that her and Nicki's longstanding feud hasn't died down. The queens are the only women to appear on Forbes' coveted list for 2019, and Cardi is the youngest at just 26. However, neither came close to No. 1 earner Kanye West, whose $150 million windfall even beat out Jay-Z for the very first time.

