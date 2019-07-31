Cardi B Defends Postponing Concert After Security Threat: 'I'm Not Taking Any Chances'

Also available on the NBC app

Cardi B isn't taking any chances with her fans' safety. The "Press" rapper had to pull the plug on her concert in Indianapolis on July 30 following a "security threat" that is currently under federal investigation. "I lost money in hotels and unnecessary trip to go to New York for no reason," she tweeted in response to trolls who accused her of ditching the show. "I don't like to waste my money neither the promoters, but if a bitch gotta go, a bitch gotta go. I ain't takin no chances."

