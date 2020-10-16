Also available on the nbc app

It's official: Cardi B and Offset are back together. The "Press" rapper confirmed to fans on an Instagram Live this week that she and her briefly estranged husband are back on, just weeks after she filed for divorce. She explained that "it's hard not to talk to your best friend" and opened up about their struggles. "We're just really typical two folks, two young motherf***ers, who got married early. That's what we are.… We're not no different than y'all's f***ing dysfunctional ass relationships. We're the same way."

