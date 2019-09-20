Cardi B Celebrates 2-Year Wedding Anniversary With Husband Offset: 'We Keep Learning & Growing'

Also available on the NBC app

Cardi B is celebrating two years of marriage with husband Offset. The "Press" rapper commemorated her and her man's special anniversary by sharing a loving post on Instagram. "Happy marriage anniversary hubby," she wrote. "We keep learning and growing. That's what marriage [is] about." Cardi and Offset tied the knot on Sept. 20, 2017 in a then-secret ceremony, which the "Hustlers" actress confirmed on Twitter nine months later.

Appearing: