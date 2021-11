Also available on the nbc app

While hosting the 2021 American Music Awards, Cardi B took asked for an unexpected favor from JoJo Siwa. The "Up" rapper begged the 18-year-old to come visit her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, "JoJo can you please come see my daughter for Christmas?" JoJo then promised to try to make the moment happen for her daughter while presenting an award.

