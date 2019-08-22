Cara Delevingne Reveals An Interesting Fact About Her Girlfriend Ashley Benson

Also available on the NBC app

Cara Delevingne chats with Access Hollywood at the premiere of "Carnival Row," where she reveals if her love Ashley Benson is a fan of the series. "She's seen one or two episodes," she said. "She loves it, I can't wait for her to watch the end." Cara is also so proud of her BFF Taylor Swift, who just announced that she’ll be re-recording masters from her first five albums after a fallout with music producer Scooter Braun.

Appearing: