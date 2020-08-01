Also available on the nbc app

Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber are getting cozy! The rumored couple shared a thoughtful gift from famous pal Taylor Swift this week, posing for a cute mirror selfie in one of the music superstar's already-iconic "Folklore" sweaters! The supermodels each took a sleeve of the buttoned-up sweater and snuggled inside while serving serious face for the camera. Kaia thanked Tay for the swag on her Instagram story, also pairing the post with a snippet of the singer's hit song "Cardigan," which inspired the coveted merch.

