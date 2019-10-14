Cara Delevingne Calls Girlfriend Ashley Benson 'Incredibly Supportive' (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson know how to keep a perfect balance. At the Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in Beverly Hills, the model and actress tells Access how great it was to have her girlfriend there for support. How do they inspire each other to make a difference? Cara also shares what motivates her to stay vocal about the issues she believes in the most, and why it meant so much to be honored at the female empowerment event.

Appearing: