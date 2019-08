Also available on the NBC app

Access Live co-hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans and guest co-host LaKendra Tookes chat with Catherine Oxenberg about her new book, "Captive: A Mother's Crusade to Save Her Daughter from a Terrifying Cult." Oxenberg says she refused to give up on her fight to free her daughter – who was recruited into alleged sex cult NXIVM – even if it cost her her life.

