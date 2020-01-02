Access Hollywood
'Captain America' Actress Mollie Fitzgerald Charged In Fatal Stabbing Of Her Mother

Mollie Fitzgerald has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of her mother, Patricia Fitzgerald. On Dec. 20, 2019, police responded to an armed disturbance at the victim's home in Olathe, Kansas, where they discovered 68-year-old Patricia with an apparent stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Following an investigation, officers arrested Mollie on Dec. 31, and she is currently being held on $500,000 bond. The 38-year-old actress and producer has worked on several independent films, and she also had a minor role in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger."

