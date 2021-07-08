Main Content

Candiace Dillard Considered Quitting 'RHOP': 'I Was In A Very Swampy, Low, Dark Place'

Candiace Dillard is keeping things real! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," the reality star teased the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" and shared why the new episodes are better than ever. Candiace also admitted that she considered leaving the hit Bravo show after what went down with Monique Samuels last season. Plus, Candiace opened up about her marriage struggles and shared her candid thoughts on new housewife Mia Thornton.

