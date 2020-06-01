Also available on the nbc app

Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Garber are just not ready to say goodbye to the "Full House" franchise. The actresses chatted with Access Hollywood about the final episodes of "Fuller House," which drops on Netflix June 2. The trio teased what fans can expect from the last episodes of the series, including a triple wedding that will have a lot of familiar faces. The ladies also revealed if they have any plans for another spin-off. Plus, Jodie revealed all the things she stole from the set.

