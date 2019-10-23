Candace Cameron-Bure Admits Why 'Fuller House' Cast Is Getting 'More And More Choked Up Every Day'

Also available on the NBC app

Candace Cameron-Bure isn't ready to say goodbye to "Fuller House"! The actress chats with Access Hollywood at the Hallmark Channel movie premiere of "A Christmas Love Story," where she reveals that she isn't quite ready to let go of her beloved character DJ Tanner. Candace admits that the "water works are happening" on set. The star also says the cast just continues to get "more and more choked up" as they near the end of filming the show's fifth and final season.

