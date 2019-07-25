Candace Cameron Bure Wants Mandatory Set Visits From Billy Stamos Written Into Her Contract

Also available on the NBC app

Candace Cameron Bure has a total soft spot for John Stamos' little one! The actress gushed about Billy Stamos to Access while chatting on the set of "Fuller House." Candace, who is set to direct a few episodes for the fifth and final season of the beloved show, adorably revealed why she wished John's little 1-year-old cutie needs be on the set all the time. Candace hilariously confessed that she really wants mandatory set visits from Billy written into her contract. The 43-year-old star also opens up to Access about a possible "Full House" prequel!

