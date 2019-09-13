Candace Cameron Bure Wants A 'Golden Girls' Version Of 'Fuller House' In 10 Years

Also available on the NBC app

Could we get a "Fullest House" one day? Candace Cameron Bure chats with Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about the "laughs, hijinks and hysterics" in store for her Netflix show's final season – and hints that she may not be done with playing D.J. Tanner. "Jodie, Andrea and I are going to fight for the 'Golden Girls' version of it, you know, in another 10 years," she teases. Candace also dished on the ups and downs of being an empty nester and her forthcoming Hallmark holiday film, "Christmas Town."

