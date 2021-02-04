Also available on the nbc app

Everything isn't as easy as it looks! Candace Cameron Bure dismissed a common misconception about Hallmark Channel movies during an appearance on "The Paula Faris Podcast" with host and journalist Paula Faris. "I get that all the time: 'How hard is it to be in a Hallmark move?'" she said. "Like, 'Can I be in a Hallmark movie?' And I'm like, 'Are you a professional actor? No.' Then, no. You cannot." Of course, the "Full House" alum is quite the expert in this department! She has built an impressive resume with the popular network after starring in 26 made-for-TV films to date, including nine Christmas flicks!

