When Candace Cameron Bure and the "Fuller House" gang wrapped shooting last year, it appears that Lori Loughlin sent her love. This past weekend marked the one-year anniversary of the cast's last days on set, and to celebrate, Candace shared tons of throwback photos of her and her castmates making the series finale. She also shared a peek at a bouquet of roses and a note she got that week, which appeared to be from former co-star. "Dearest Candace, Congratulations on a great run! Have a fabulous last week. I love you and miss you. Lori," it read.

