Candace Cameron Bure chatted with Access Hollywood about hosting the Hope Rising COVID-19 Benefit Concert, alongside her brother Kirk Cameron, which will be live this Sunday on Facebook. Candace jokingly shared that the brother-sister duo have talked to each other more in the past two weeks than they have in the past two years due to the concert. Candace also spilled about a setting up a Zoom happy hour with her "Full House" family. Plus, Candace revealed the hilarious yet relatable item of clothing her son bought for quarantine life.

