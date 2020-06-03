Also available on the nbc app

Candace Cameron Bure is saying goodbye to her “Full House” family for a second time with the ending of “Fuller House,” but she tells Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans that she already shed all her tears during filming. Candace also dishes on having her three adult kids back at home during quarantine and explains her no-nonsense parenting motto. “Fuller House” is streaming its final season on Netflix now.

