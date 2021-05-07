Also available on the nbc app

Is there anything Candace Cameron Bure can’t do? The actress and businesswoman joins Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Zuri Hall to chat all about her latest projects, from more Aurora Teagarden mysteries for Hallmark and her new devotional guide. Candace also shares about helping her daughter, Natasha, move and how she celebrated her recent 45th birthday. She also revealed that she was able to move in to her own home at 18 following her massive success on “Full House” but looking back at that time now, she jokingly wonders, “How did I do that alone?” And, the mom of three shows off trendy pieces from her Candace Cameron Bure clothing line, available now on QVC, and reacts to her own epic ‘90s fashion moments!

