Candace Cameron Bure is getting honest about her sex life as a Christian woman. During an appearance on the "Confessions of a Crappy Christian" podcast, the "Fuller House" star opened about the backlash she faced after posting a playful photo, in which her husband of more than two decades was snapped with his hand touching her breast. "I’m a Christian, my husband’s a Christian and I’m really proud that we’ve managed to stay married for 24 years. And the fact that we have fun and we flirt together, this is part of what makes our marriage work. This is something to be celebrated as a Christian," she said.

