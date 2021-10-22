Candace Cameron Bure is ready for the holiday season! The actress kicked off Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" with a festive holiday reveal at Hallmark Channel's Holiday Headquarters in Los Angeles. At the festival event, she told Access Hollywood what it was like to reunite with her "Fuller House" costar, John Brotherton, in their new movie, "The Christmas Contest," which premieres Nov. 18 on Hallmark Channel. Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas kicks off on Oct. 22.

