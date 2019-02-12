Also available on the NBC app

All's well that ends well! Candace Cameron Bure tells Access at Hallmark Channel's TCA event that she's fully healed after a go-kart mishap that her brother Kirk will "forever" be apologizing for! Plus, the "Fuller House" star dishes on the Netflix hit's final season, even though the fans aren't happy to see it end. And, find out why Candace is so excited for more upcoming Aurora Teagarden stories on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

Appearing: