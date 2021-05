Also available on the nbc app

Candace Cameron Bure celebrated Christmas early with a new video shared on her Instagram. The 44-year-old actress shared a clip jumping into the Christmas spirit from one holiday location to the next. The “If I Only Had Christmas” star has a lot to look forward to this year and revealed to Access Hollywood in August that she can’t wait for her son 20-year-old son Lev’s wedding!

Appearing: