Candace Cameron Bure & Husband Valeri Share Secrets To Their Marriage While Celebrating 25th Anniversary

Candace Cameron Bure is celebrating a quarter-century of marriage with the love of her life! On June 22, the “Fuller House” star marked 25 years of marriage with her husband, former hockey pro Valeri Bure. They celebrated the milestone with a romantic trip to Pebble Beach, California, and while there, Candace wrote an Instagram message praising God and sharing some of the keys to her and her husband’s long-lasting love. She wrote in part, “I’m often asked for marriage advice. What’s the secret? Lord knows I will never write a book about it because we are still learning every year, every day. Grace. Grace. Grace. Communication (which is so important but difficult when one partner isn’t willing.) Sex. Laughter. Patience. Lots of patience. Love (a verb. which must be put into action, it’s not just a feeling.)”

