Also available on the nbc app

Candace Cameron Bure’s house is about to get even fuller—she’s going to be a mother-in-law! The actress gushed to Access Hollywood about her 20-year-old son Lev’s recent engagement and explained that he’s been looking for a wife since he was a young kid and she doesn’t feel like his age is even a factor in this big life milestone. Candace also reacted to some sweet throwback footage with daughter Natasha from 1999 and dished on partnering with personal delivery service Shipt for the “Shipt Shuffle Challenge.”

Appearing: