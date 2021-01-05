Also available on the nbc app

Candace Cameron Bure isn’t here for the haters. The “Fuller House” star took to Facebook to blast haters who criticized a recent family holiday photo of hers writing in part, “I posted my family Christmas photo and sadly, there were so many unkind comments. Do you think it’s funny to criticize someone’s children? To make jokes about them? To critique our poses? The direction in which we are looking? Our physical appearance and facial expressions? I wished blessings upon everyone as I shared it in the spirit of a happy new year, yet so many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo. Shame on you.”

