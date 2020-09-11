Main Content

Candace Cameron Bure Claps Back At Critics Of Flirty Photo With Husband: 'He Can Touch Me All Day Long'

Candace Cameron Bure knows that a little bit of PDA never hurt anyone! The "Fuller House" actress defended her right to get a tad handsy on camera with her husband, Valeri Bure, after receiving criticism for a playful photo of him resting his hand on her breast. “For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob – my husband of 24 years – thinking it was inappropriate? It makes me laugh, because it's my husband,” she said in an Instagram Stories video, adding, “He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does.”

