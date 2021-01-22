Also available on the nbc app

Candace Cameron Bure received backlash about the accounts that she follows on social media. The 44-year-old responded to the criticism in a series of videos posted on her Instagram story. “People that were disappointed or told me that they were unfollowing me because of the people I choose to follow on Instagram. And it's always strange to me because I follow a very broad range of people—politically, within my work industry and then personal friends and things I like,” she said. The “Fuller House” alum follows a range of political figures including President Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The Hallmark star made it clear, a follow isn’t an endorsement.

