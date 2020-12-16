Also available on the nbc app

Candace Cameron Bure joined her 22-year-old daughter Natasha for an impressive TikTok dance and they look like twins! The 44-year-old shared a video of their choreographed dance to late rapper Pop Smoke’s song, “What You Know Bout Love,” on her Instagram, writing, “Moms with their daughter on TikTok. This is what @natashabure and I do after everyone goes to bed. And by everyone, I mean Val and Boris.”

