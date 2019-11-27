Cancer Cure Controversy: Man Arrested For Selling 'Apricots From God' Speaks Out (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

A man named Jason Vale spent five years in federal prison for violating the government order that he stop promoting the use of apricot seeds as a cure for cancer. Now, he's been arrested for selling seeds through his website "Apricots for God," and this time, his mother Barbara has been arrested too. Both claim they did nothing wrong. All Access special legal correspondent Amy Dash spoke to Vale about his alleged scheme in an exclusive interview.

