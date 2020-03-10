Also available on the nbc app

With coronavirus cases on the rise, can the government implement mandatory isolation? Criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl stopped by Access Daily to provide clarity to some big questions surrounding the virus. "The answer is yes. The government can do this. This is not to scare people, but is this a medical emergency," she told hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans. Plus, the legal expert explained what to expect from Harvey Weinstein's sentencing.

