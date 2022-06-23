Main Content

Camille Vasquez Shares How Her Boyfriend Responded To Johnny Depp Dating Rumors (Exclusive)

CLIP06/22/22

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was watched by millions, but it was Depp's victorious attorney Camille Vasquez who became the standout star and has become one of Hollywood's top attorneys! Now, the woman behind the headlines is talking to Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez for an exclusive interview. Camille discussed her upbringing, a heartwarming encounter she had in court, and more. She also shared how her "wonderful and supportive" boyfriend wasn't fazed by rumors she and Johnny were dating, speculation she previously called out as "sexist." See Camille's full interview on Wednesday's Access Daily.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Johnny Depp, camille vasquez, interview, celebrity, entertainment, trial, Amber Heard
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.