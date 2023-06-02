Main Content

Camille Vasquez Says She & Johnny Depp's Legal Team Still Text Him 'Often' 1 Year After Trial

CLIP06/01/23

It's been one year since the conclusion of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's contentious defamation trial, and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor and his legal team are still close. Camille Vasquez, who was one of his attorneys in the trial, told People magazine that she and the other lawyers have kept in touch. She said in part, "The last time I spoke to [Depp] on the phone was probably a few months ago, but we text often. There's a group of us that texts with him and we send emails, obviously congratulating him on the success that he's had in the last year."

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: camille vasquez, Johnny Depp, legal, Amber Heard, celebrity, entertainment news, trial, Defamation
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.