It's been one year since the conclusion of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's contentious defamation trial, and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor and his legal team are still close. Camille Vasquez, who was one of his attorneys in the trial, told People magazine that she and the other lawyers have kept in touch. She said in part, "The last time I spoke to [Depp] on the phone was probably a few months ago, but we text often. There's a group of us that texts with him and we send emails, obviously congratulating him on the success that he's had in the last year."

