Prince Harry Wants To Protect Kids Archie & Lilibet From 'Online Harm' In The Future
CLIP 05/16/22
Main Content
Camille Kostek chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans at SiriusXM's Super Bowl LVI event on Friday and shared why she's rooting "against the Rams" for the big game. Camille also hilariously revealed that her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski will likely forget about Valentine's Day this year, saying, "He's lucky I'm easy going." Plus, the 29-year-old shared if she thinks her beau will retire from the NFL once again after his longtime teammate, Tom Brady, announced his departure from the sport.