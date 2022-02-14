Main Content

Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall Tests Positive For Covid-19 Days After Prince Charles

CLIP02/14/22

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19, less than a week after her husband, Prince Charles, went into isolation for testing positive for the virus. Clarence House confirmed the diagnosis in a statement on Monday. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines," the statement read. Prince Charles tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: camilla duchess of cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, COVID-19, coronavirus, Royal Family, british royal family
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.