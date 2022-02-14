Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19, less than a week after her husband, Prince Charles, went into isolation for testing positive for the virus. Clarence House confirmed the diagnosis in a statement on Monday. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines," the statement read. Prince Charles tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

