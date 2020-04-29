Also available on the nbc app

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is just dancing around! While chatting with dancer Dame Darcy Bussell and Broadcaster Angela Rippon, the royal revealed she was busting a move with her pals at her home in London for the past 18 months before the coronavirus pandemic. "I got a group of ancient friends together and the four of us sort of clatter around, and when we're in London, we do it once a week and it makes all the difference," Camilla said on the video call.

