Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall Says It's An 'Honor' For Queen Elizabeth To Back Queen Consort Title

CLIP02/24/22

Duchess Camilla is feeling gratitude following Queen Elizabeth's big news about her future royal role. The Duchess of Cornwall appeared on the BBC for her first sit-down interview since the Queen announced her wish that Camilla be called Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne. In a preview of the interview, Camilla said, "Of course it's a great honor. It couldn't be anything else. But it does help it [my royal causes]. I'm going to keep with these causes."

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:
Go to show page
Tags: Camilla, duchess, royal, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, UK, celebrity
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.