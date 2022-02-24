Duchess Camilla is feeling gratitude following Queen Elizabeth's big news about her future royal role. The Duchess of Cornwall appeared on the BBC for her first sit-down interview since the Queen announced her wish that Camilla be called Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne. In a preview of the interview, Camilla said, "Of course it's a great honor. It couldn't be anything else. But it does help it [my royal causes]. I'm going to keep with these causes."

NR S2022 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight