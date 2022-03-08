A royal run-in! Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall met Emerald Fennell, the actress who portrayed her on "The Crown" in seasons 3 and 4. Emerald met her real-life counterpart during a reception hosted by the royal on Tuesday at Clarence House to mark International Women's Day. The 36-year-old actress claimed she was "nervous" to meet Camilla. "I was nervous I was going to be thrown into the tower, but so far, so good," Emerald quipped. Camilla also mentioned Emerald light-heartedly during her speech.

NR S2022 E0 3 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight