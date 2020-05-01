Also available on the NBC app

Camila Mendes has one big support system! The actress and her co-star Jessie T. Usher chatted with Access Hollywood about their new hit Netflix flick "Dangerous Lies," which is available to stream now. The pair shared silly behind-the-scenes stories about one another and they shared why they think the new film is perfect for quarantining and chilling. Camila also gushed over how supportive her "Riverdale" co-stars have been with her new role. Plus, Camila spilled the one embarrassing thing her roommate has been doing in quarantine.

