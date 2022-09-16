Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke sparked a beautiful friendship while filming “Do Revenge.” “Maya is such an inspiration. She’s such a hard worker. To have the opportunity to act opposite of her was a dream,” Camila told Access Hollywood at the red carpet premiere of the film. While chatting with Access, Maya also teased what fans can expect from the dark comedy. “Do Revenge” starts streaming on Netflix Sept. 16.

