The Grammys after parties were where it was at! During one, there was quite a group singing moment, with Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello getting together to sing "Someone You Loved." The fun moment comes after the 2020 Grammys, where Lewis had quite a time. He hilariously revealed that while at the award show, a woman mistook him for a seat filler writing on Twitter, "A lady at the Grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom."

