Camila Cabello has a famous friend to thank for lending support and encouragement during a challenging time in her life. The "Havana" singer penned a thoughtful essay on pal J Balvin in honor of his inclusion on TIME's 100 Most Influential People list, reflecting on how much he inspired her before they even met and more recently as someone using their platform for a cause close to her heart. Camila recalled the reggaeton superstar discussing his mental health struggles on Instagram and explained how his willingness to speak out impacted her own experience with "intense anxiety" at the time.

