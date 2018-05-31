Camila Cabello Says Leaving Fifth Harmony 'Was As Painful As A Breakup'

Also available on the NBC app

In her new cover story for Rolling Stone, Camila Cabello looked back at her 2016 departure from her "X Factor"-formed girl group Fifth Harmony and called the split as painful as "a five-year breakup." See how Camila reflects on her exit from the former fivesome. Read Camila's full interview: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/features/camila-cabello-cover-havana-taylor-swift-fifth-harmony-w520789

Appearing: