Camila Cabello Says Her 'Liar' Music Video Is About 'Choosing Real Love' Over What's 'Shallow'

Camila Cabello has a powerful message for her fans. At The Centennial Gala: Changing the World for Children in New York City, the pop star – who was honored with Save the Children's Voice Award – revealed the meaning behind her new "Liar" music video. "I think the themes are living your truth and telling the truth, and just choosing real love over anything that's shallow and superficial," she explained. Camila also gushed over her love of acting and getting the opportunity to play an alternate version of herself in the video.

