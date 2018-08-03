Camila Cabello Says 'Havana' Is A Form Of Rebellion Against Anti-Immigration Sentiment

Also available on the NBC app

Camila Cabello opened up about her hit "Havana" and embracing her Latina roots in a new interview with <a href="https://www.glamour.com/story/elle-fanning-camila-cabello-aja-naomi-king-april-2018-cover-story">Glamour</a> in honor of International Women's Day on March 8. The 21-year-old pop star admitted her Cuban-inspired song is her form of rebellion against anti-immigration sentiment. "So many people are singing [my lyrics] and it just breaks down barriers, whether people know it or not," she explained.

