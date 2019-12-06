Also available on the NBC app

Camila Cabello is in love! Ahead of the release of her sophomore album, "Romance," the songstress talked to Access Hollywood co-host Scott Evans about the "complicated process" of writing music about real people, which of her songs she'll treasure when she's 80 and the reason why her love for boyfriend Shawn Mendes is different than her past romances. Plus, Camila disputed comparisons between Shawn and the lookalike love interest in her "Living Proof" music video, saying, "Nobody looks like Shawn… It's the truth. Nobody looks like magic." "Romance" hits shelves on Dec. 6.

