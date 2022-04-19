Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on her single life! The "Psychofreak" singer joined James Corden for a fun round of Carpool Karaoke this week. To spice things up, James invited a polygraph technician to join them as he asked her burning questions. When the late night host asked if anyone "verified" had slid into her DMs, she said yes – and she also revealed if she'd done any DM sliding herself!

