Forget the breakup rumors: Camila Cabello is making it clear that she and Shawn Mendes are still going strong! The "First Man" songstress wrote a loving note to her boyfriend of more than a year this week, effectively putting to rest growing speculation that they'd separated. Camila shared the sweet words on Instagram after Shawn announced his brand-new album and single, both called "Wonder." “What a gorgeous gift to the world. He's crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I'm so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart," she wrote in part.

