Camila Cabello Holds Hands & Kisses Dating App Founder Austin Kevitch

CLIP08/09/22

It looks like Camila Cabello might be off the market! The 25-year-old singer was spotted getting cozy with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch on Sunday in Los Angeles. The pair were seen walking and holding hands after a lunch date, where Camila kissed Austin's cheek, according to photos obtained by The DailyMail. Camila and the 31-year-old dating app founder first sparked romance rumors in June. Austin is Camila's first known love interest since she and Shawn Mendes broke up last year after two years.

Tags: Camila Cabello, Austin Kevitch, relationship, romance, Love, Shawn Mendes, Lox Club, Dating App, celebrity, lifestyle, news
